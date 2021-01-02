Hundred gather to pay tribute to the victims of the Don Carter Lanes shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At the scene where three families lost loved ones one week ago, hundreds of people gathered to remember their lives.

Jerome Woodford, Dennis Steinhoff and Thomas Furseth all passed away on December 26 after a shooting at Don Carter Lanes.

The wounds are still fresh for the families, but Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wants them to know they aren't alone.

"Please know as difficult as these times are for you and your families, you are not alone," McNamara said. "Even if it seems that you are alone at times, you are not alone. You have 147,000 Rockfordians standing at your side."

Diane Wynn whose son, Printess Wynn, didn't pass away, but was shot last Saturday says her family is still reeling.

"I have no words to even describe to you how this has affected me and my children," Wynn said. "It's just horrible. You never think it could happen to you."

Though she couldn't attend the vigil, she had a plea to the Rockford community after a violent 2020 changed her family forever.

"Violence against any human is unacceptable," Wynn said. "However, the children, our future, like what is this going to do to my son? My daughter? My family? It has to stop."

The community has raised over $40,000 to help the families of the victims.