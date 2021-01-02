Fog and light snow could fly ahead of early January warm-up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After several wintry days, weather in the Stateline is about to dry out and warm up.

Through Sunday:

A dense fog advisory goes into effect Saturday evening across the Stateline. Keep in mind, temperatures below freezing could lead to patchy slick spots as fog freezes on contact with surfaces. Visibility under a quarter of a mile is possible, so plan on slower travel late Saturday through Sunday.

Plan for low visibility overnight Saturday into Sunday.

It seemed as though winter was on a hiatus and then came the final week of 2020. The first round of wintry weather came Tuesday into Wednesday and the second one ushered in 2021 with ice and snow.

Despite a slow start to the snowy season, Rockford is making up for lost time.

Snow chances persist into Saturday night and early Sunday, though accumulations remain at bay. A quick-moving system pushes through Central Illinois during the overnight hours Saturday. The far northern fringe of this system could bring snow flurries or even light snow showers, especially south of Rockford.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 3 PM SAT. Snow moves in by late Saturday evening, lasting through the predawn hours Sunday.

Early Sunday could feature a few lingering snow showers, but this shouldn't impact much. Abundant cloud cover early on gives way to a gradual decrease in cloud cover through the day.

After several very cloudy days, any sunshine that manages to develop allow for highs to climb above freezing. Sunday brings mid-30s area-wide, which is just a handful of degrees above average.

Warmer weather is soon to come for the first week of January, as temperatures could even approach 40°.

Warming up & staying snow-free?:

As the first full week of January and 2021 get underway, it looks like the region is in for a warm-up. Temperatures through midweek climb through the 30s and by Wednesday, highs could approach 40°.

A high of 40° isn't unheard of in Northern Illinois in early January. Looking through record highs during the first ten days of the New Year, we'll fall well shy of any record-breaking warm weather. Records high temperatures during the entire month of January do not dip below 49°, which occurred January 1st, 1916.

Temperatures show very little variation through the next seven days.

No large areas of unsettled weather look to visit the Stateline. A low pressure Wednesday could bring rain or snow showers, but it appears low-impact for now. Stay tuned to the forecast on-air and online as we work to fine-tune the details on what's to come.