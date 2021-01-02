Dense fog could make for tricky travel early Sunday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Visibility drops to under a quarter mile as temperatures remain below-freezing. Dense fog could persist through much of Sunday morning.

Dense fog ahead:

The combination of fresh snowpack and calm winds have allowed for fog to develop.

Sunday morning features plenty of dense freezing fog. Low visibility is thanks to abundant moisture near the surface thanks to snowpack in combination with light winds. Since temperatures early Sunday are below freezing, dense fog is actually freezing on contact with surfaces. This could allow for patchy slick spots to develop, especially prior to 9 a.m.

Dense fog advisories remain in place until noon Sunday.

Allow extra time to get to your destination early Sunday and ensure your low beams are on. Model guidance suggests even during the early afternoon, fog could still be a problem for some in the Stateline.

The weekend ends on a dry note, however sunshine might be a tad bashful. Cloud cover is expected to remain pretty constant, with minimal clearing through Sunday afternoon. High temperatures should still manage to get into the middle 30s, despite the stubborn cloud cover.

Mostly quiet week ahead:

Several small chances for precipitation visit the Stateline during the first full week of 2021. The first round of light precipitation comes in Monday, with a few snow showers possible by Monday evening. Temperatures overnight Monday into Tuesday fall into the lower 20s, so anything that does manage to fall could make for slick spots early Tuesday.

Dry conditions see us through until midweek, when the chance for rain and some snow return to the forecast. Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 30s, so this is likely to come in as a mixed round of rain and snow. Current thinking keeps this midweek round of precipitation with minimal impact to the Stateline.

Through the upcoming weekend, no big Arctic chills are expected. In fact, temperatures might end up being slightly above average for this time of the year.