Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated elevated surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&