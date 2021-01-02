Anonymous donor gives Central Illinois Foodbank $500K gift

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The leader of the Central Illinois Foodbank says the group plans to use an anonymous donor’s $500,000 gift to expand its reach during a time of growing need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pam Molitoris, the food bank’s executive director, says that outside of grants, the donation is the single largest gift in the food bank’s 38-year history. She tells The State Journal-Register that the gift’s timing is “impeccable.” She says the donation will help the group provide food throughout its 21-county service area as the pandemic’s economic impact continues into 2021, leaving many families in need of food assistance for the first time.