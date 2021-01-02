4th arrest in slaying of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (AP) — A fourth suspect in the slaying of a retired Chicago firefighter who was gunned down during an attempted carjacking of his SUV has been arrested in Pennsylvania. Chicago Police David Brown announced the arrest by the FBI on Twitter but the department says it won’t release the person’s name until he is extradited back to Illinois. The suspect is being held on a $2 million warrant that charges him with murder. Sixty-five-year-old Dwain Williams was walking to his vehicle when two men with guns approached him. Williams had a concealed carry permit and exchanged gunfire with the assailants.