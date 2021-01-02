29 COVID deaths in Illinois is lowest one-day total in weeks

CHICAGO (AP) --The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a single day COVID-19 death toll of 29 -- the lowest one-day total in nearly two full months.

The health department also says that the number of confirmed cases rose by 4,762.

Both the totals were lower than the daily averages over the past two weeks.

At the same time, the percentage of tests that have come back positive is 8.3% over the past seven days compared to 6.8% the previous week.