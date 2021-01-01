With 2021 comes news laws for Illinoisans to follow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The arrival of 2021 brings with it few new laws in Illinois due to a shortened spring session of the General Assembly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About a half-dozen new laws and policies went into effect Friday. In 2020, more than 250 new laws took effect. Low-wage workers across Illinois are getting a raise, with the minimum wage increasing by $1, to $11 per hour. Illinois is now one of the first states to limit the out-of-pocket price of insulin., limiting it to $100 for a 30-day supply, regardless of how much insulin is needed to fill a prescription. And Illinois law enforcement agencies can now collect DNA samples of a missing person’s family members in an effort to create a reference sample.