Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to four inches and a glaze ice is expected, and wind gusts to

30 mph are expected.

* WHERE…McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST Friday night. Main period of icing

mid morning through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&