Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to four inches and a glaze ice is expected, and wind gusts to
30 mph are expected.
* WHERE…McHenry and Lake IL Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST Friday night. Main period of icing
mid morning through mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
