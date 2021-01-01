Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

9:37 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - McHenry IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to four inches and a glaze ice is expected, and wind gusts to
30 mph are expected.

* WHERE…McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST Friday night. Main period of icing
mid morning through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

WREX Weather Team

