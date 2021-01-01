Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation.Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Jackson County. In Illinois, Jo Daviess,
Stephenson and Carroll Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions with snow
covered roads and reduced visibilities down to a half mile in
the heaviest bands of snow. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
