Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches, ice accumulations of a glaze, and wind gusts to 30
mph are expected.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&