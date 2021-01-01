Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches, ice accumulations of a glaze, and wind gusts to 30

mph are expected.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

