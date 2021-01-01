Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation.Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Jackson County. In Illinois, Jo Daviess,

Stephenson and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions with snow

covered roads and reduced visibilities down to a half mile in

the heaviest bands of snow. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&