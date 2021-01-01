Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST

12:12 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches, ice accumulations of a glaze, and wind gusts to 30
mph are expected.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

