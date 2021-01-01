Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected with total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
The highest amounts are forecast south of a line from Clinton,
Iowa to Washington, Iowa. Areas in the far northern portion of
the advisory could see an inch or less due to a sharp gradient
in snowfall amounts.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions with snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities down to a half mile in the
heaviest bands of snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&