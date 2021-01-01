Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to three inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of

an inch, and wind gusts to 30 mph are expected. Some sleet

accumulation is also possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. Main

period of icing mid morning through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be

obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In

Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by

calling 1-800-261-7623.

