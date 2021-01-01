Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to three inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of
an inch, and wind gusts to 30 mph are expected. Some sleet
accumulation is also possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. Main
period of icing mid morning through mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
