UPDATE: One dead after NYD shooting in Rockford

New
9:28 am Top StoriesCrime
Church St. Shooting Jan. 1 2021
Rockford police on scene for a shooting on New Year's Day 2021.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police say one person is dead after a shooting early New Year's Day.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Brown Ave. and Church St.

Police told 13 WREX that two cars were shooting at each other for multiple blocks.

There's no additional information on the victim at this time or if there's any other injuries.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are investigating a shooting that happened early New Year's Day.

Police tweeted about the shooting just after 7 a.m. and say it happened at the intersection of Brown and Church streets.

Details are limited, but police say a victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We'll provide more information as it becomes available.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

