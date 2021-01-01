UPDATE: One dead after NYD shooting in Rockford

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police say one person is dead after a shooting early New Year's Day.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Brown Ave. and Church St.



Police told 13 WREX that two cars were shooting at each other for multiple blocks.



There's no additional information on the victim at this time or if there's any other injuries.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are investigating a shooting that happened early New Year's Day.

Police tweeted about the shooting just after 7 a.m. and say it happened at the intersection of Brown and Church streets.



Details are limited, but police say a victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We'll provide more information as it becomes available.