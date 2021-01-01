UW-Stevens Point marks Native American burial site on campus

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — A memorial on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus now marks the land as a gravesite for Native Americans buried there in 1863. Hundreds of Indigenous people of several tribes were living in a camp in what is now Stevens Point. About 100 Indigenous people died when the scarlet fever swept through the camp. About 30 years later, the university purchased the land where its campus is today. UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson said the university is committed to establishing a permanent memorial on the site.