Snow takes over for the rest of the day

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The first day of 2021 brought every kind of winter shower: snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain all fell at different points of the day. Looking forward, snow takes over this evening. Watch out for slushy roads later tonight.

Back to snow:

Temperatures warmed to or above freezing in some spots in the Stateline, which is why a variety of showers fell. Warm air is lighter than cold air, which causes the precipitation to melt on the way down. When it gets close to the ground, however, it freezes back into sleet or freezes on contact, which is freezing rain.

Snow quickly causes slushy roads this evening.

Conditions fall back below freezing this evening, both at the ground as well as in the sky. This causes snow showers, which we see for the rest of the evening.

The snow may pile up to the tune of 1 to 2 inches. The additional snow showers may cause slushy roads in spots. Watch out for slick conditions through tonight. With temperatures below freezing, any rainwater or melted slush and snow may freeze too, causing icy patches.

Snow showers dry up by 10 pm, and the rest of the night remains dry and quiet.

Quiet weekend:

After a busy week full of snow (and other showers), the weekend gives us a break, for the most part.

Outside of scattered flurries Saturday night, the weekend remains quiet.

Saturday remains mostly cloudy yet dry, with temperatures warming right up to freezing. Overnight, we may get some flurries, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures fall back below freezing Saturday night, so watch out for icy spots.

Sunday rounds out the weekend with dry weather. A little more sunshine appears under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures warm into the low 30's, so we get a chance to thaw a little and melt or scrape whatever's left off of the roads and sidewalks. Look for milder weather like this throughout the upcoming week.