Snow emergency in effect in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency starting at 3 p.m. Jan. 1 until further notice.

Odd/even parking rules are effective immediately while the city deploys is plow crews to clear off streets. Residential street plowing will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, according to the city.

A Snow Emergency requires that vehicles be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends on an even number. For example, on Jan. 1, you would park on the odd side of the street. If the snow emergency carries into the next day, at 8 a.m., your car should be moved to the even side of the street.

Police will issue parking tickets at the cost of $60 to vehicles that are parked on the wrong side of the street. It’s safe to assume that if it’s snowing the Odd/Even Parking is in effect, according to the City of Rockford.

The residential area between 20th St. west to Kishwaukee St., Harrison Avenue north to Rural St. has been problematic for the City Crews to plow during past storms, due to vehicles parked on both sides of the street, according to the City of Rockford. It encourages people in this area to move their vehicles either off the street or to the appropriate side of the street as specified by the odd/even parking.

IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER

• If your street is marked as “No Parking” on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency Declaration allows you to park legally in the restricted area during the time that the Snow Emergency Declaration is

in effect.

• Do not assume that you can move your car when the street is plowed. Your car must remain parked appropriately until after the Snow Emergency has been lifted.

• All vehicles must be moved to the correct side of the street at 8:00 a.m.

• The City of Rockford or its contractors are not responsible for plowing alley ways.

An earlier version of this article said the snow emergency is in effect until Saturday at 8 a.m. This has since been corrected. The snow emergency is in effect until the city of Rockford no longer deems it necessary.