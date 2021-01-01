Snow and freezing rain keep roads slippery

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The new year starts with a healthy dose of wintry weather. The amount of snow and freezing rain varies by location, but either way watch out for slick conditions through tonight.

Snow/freezing rain (mainly south of I-88):

Snow amounts trend upward while freezing rain accumulation trends downward.

The main area for a wintry mix is generally south of I-88 today. Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb counties are under Winter Weather Advisories through tonight to highlight where snow and ice pile up.

The air has stayed colder in these spots, so freezing rain amounts have lowered. That said, the colder air means more snow, so roads remain slick regardless.

One-tenth of an inch of ice is possible for accumulation. That doesn't sound like much, but that much ice can cause slippery conditions. Take it slow if you have to go out today. Sporadic power outages are possible.

The worst of the ice is to our south near Peoria. They may see a third of an inch or more, which is enough to knock down tree limbs and power lines. Travel may be very difficult in central Illinois.

We'll track how slick the roads are and the end of the showers tonight on 13 News at 5 and 6.

Snow showers (mainly north of I-88):

Most spots see snow today, with some freezing rain and sleet mixing in from time to time, especially this afternoon.

For the rest of the Stateline, light snow showers last through the day. The snow remains steady through 9 pm, and slowly comes to an end by midnight.

While we won't see as much as a couple nights ago, there may be just enough to cause slick roads. In general, 1 to 3 inches of snow piles up. The higher totals are likely farther north and closer to the Wisconsin state line. The lower end is closer to I-88.

After a snowy and icy start to the new year, the weather quiets down for a while. We have several days in a row with dry weather, then conditions look mild enough for straight rain showers by the middle of next week.