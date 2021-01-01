Rockford therapist sees increase in mental health issues in the Black Community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some Black Americans have found themselves struggling with more mental health issues.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Black adults in the U.S. are more likely to show symptoms of emotional distress but are less likely to seek help.

The pandemic has been hard for mothers like Fateenma Moses.

"It's been hard, especially in the beginning," said Moses. "I've been stressed. there are days that I cry, there are days where I get so overwhelmed"

Rockford therapist Renita Shore-Gaston says she is seeing more patients for mental health issues.

She says it has been difficult to treat patients because of either a lack of fear for the virus or the stigma behind mental health in the black community.

"There are people who don't think it's real, or they are seeing their loved ones die from it. Which makes it then difficult for someone to buy into that mental illness is real, the pandemic is real, and that there is help for it," said Shore-Gaston.

And to make things more complicated, she says Black people have more anxiety and fear towards taking a COVID-19 vaccine, because of the medical and historical trauma black people have faced.

She says that why it is so important to reach out to the Black community about mental health and how to take care of yourself.

"Do a self evaluation, and just look at are there areas in your life that are being affected by this pandemic," said Shore-Gaston.

And if the pandemic is affecting you deeply, Shores-Gaston says to seek help.