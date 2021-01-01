Quieter weather resumes this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Snow quickly piled up this week between two storms days apart. The weekend starts a long stretch of quiet and dry conditions.

Quiet, cool weekend:

A little sunshine is seen this weekend, along with milder temperatures and a chance for flurries.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with mostly cloudy yet dry conditions. The breezy winds disappear as well, with just a light breeze from the east.

Temperatures rise up to the freezing point, so look for the low 30's for highs. The day feels a little brisk but without much for wind chill.

Saturday night attempts to provide a little snow. A few flurries float over the Stateline, but little to no snow accumulation is likely.

Sunday rounds out the weekend with dry weather. We may get a little more sunshine, which helps temperatures get into the middle 30's. Winds remain light and from the southwest, so don't look for much for wind chill for another day in a row.

Milder next week:

Slightly warmer weather enters the picture next week.

A slight warming trend keeps going next week. Temperatures inch into the upper 30's Monday through Wednesday. The weather remains partly to mostly cloudy each of those days.

There is a slight chance for rain and snow on Wednesday. A storm system will be in the neighborhood, but may not be close enough to generate showers for us.

Drier than average weather is favored through the middle of the month.

The weather looks to stay quiet long term, as the second half of next week features low precipitation chances as well as more milder weather. Drier than usual weather is likely through the middle of the month. After the first of the month being full of snow and ice, the rest of the first half could be pretty quiet.

While we do warm up above freezing each day, don't look for any major warm spells just yet. Through next week, temperatures stay in the middle to upper 30's, but that's about as warm as it gets. That said, usually we are in the upper 20's, so the upper 30's may feel a bit like a January heat wave.