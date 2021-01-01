Purdue faces tough test vs No. 15 Illinois

Purdue (7-4, 2-2) vs. No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Illinois has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Penn State and Indiana last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Fighting Illini points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Illinois is 5-0 when limiting opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-3 when opponents shoot better than that. Purdue is 5-0 when allowing 41.3 percent or less and 2-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

TWO STREAKS: Purdue has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 69.7 points during those contests. Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.4 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an average of 87.3 points per game.

