Pritzker pardons 9,100 low-level cannabis convictions

1:10 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people in Illinois convicted of low-level marijuana charges are starting the new year with clean records after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued more than 9,100 pardons. At the same time, the Illinois State Police expunged nearly a half-million cannabis-related arrests. The expungement process is part of a state law that legalized the licensed sales of marijuana that began in 2020 and reduce the impact of drug laws that Pritzker said in a statement were “disproportionately shouldered by communities of color.”  By expunging so many arrest records, the state police completed its part of automatic expungement process four years early. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

