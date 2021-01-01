Neighbors say they’re worried after New Year’s Day shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Less than eight hours into 2021, Rockford has its first murder. While the police and evidence markers were gone before noon, neighbors like Shelia Torissi say this will stick with them long after today.

"Sadly, there's a lot of crime," Torissi said. "I always look to see where it is, but it's never been this close."

Torissi says that on a normal day, she would have been walking through the very intersection the murder took place at the exact time it took place.

"That's the path I walk my dog every day," Torissi said. "I think if I was working at 7 in the morning, I would have been out walking her before work. That's just scary."

David Rodriguez woke up to the gun shots this morning and says the recent run of violence in the city has him considering a move.

"Right now we don't feel comfortable living here," Rodriguez said. "We might need to move to a different area."

Rockford set a record for murders in 2020 with 36. No murders took place last year until March.