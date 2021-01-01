Indiana Dunes National Park removing unwanted structures

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman for the Indiana Dunes National Park says crews have made considerable progress removing unwanted houses and structures a federal agency acquired in the 1990s for habitat restoration efforts. Park spokesman Bruce Rowe tells The Times of Northwest Indiana a contractor has been working to remove 17 houses, a barn, an in-ground pool and six roads since September. Most of the houses are in a Gary subdivision and were acquired by the National Park Service in the 1990s. The former owners were given long-term leases, and with the leases expiring, the houses are being removed and the site restored to natural habitat.