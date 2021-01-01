Skip to Content

Illinois passes 970,000 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate in Region 1 drops

New
12:20 pm Top StoriesCoronavirus
Illinois COVID-19 Cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — While we've moved on from 2020, the pandemic is still raging on across the country, including Illinois.

On New Year's Day, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 157 more deaths.

Since the pandemic began last March, the state has now reported 970,590 cases of COVID-19 along with 16,647 deaths.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is at 8.1%.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity dropped and is once again below 9%, according to IDPH.

The region's positivity rate has hovered around 9% for the past 10 days or so.

The region has also seen COVID-19 patients in the hospital decrease for 9 straight days, according IDPH data.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

More Stories

Skip to content