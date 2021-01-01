Illinois passes 970,000 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate in Region 1 drops

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — While we've moved on from 2020, the pandemic is still raging on across the country, including Illinois.



On New Year's Day, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 157 more deaths.



Since the pandemic began last March, the state has now reported 970,590 cases of COVID-19 along with 16,647 deaths.



The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is at 8.1%.

01/01 Illinois #COVID19 Update: 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases and 157 deaths. New Totals: 970,590 cases (many have recovered) and 16,647 Illinoisans have died. 97,222 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The 7-day rolling positivity rate is 8.1%. #twill — Mike Miletich (@MikeMiletichTV) January 1, 2021

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity dropped and is once again below 9%, according to IDPH.



The region's positivity rate has hovered around 9% for the past 10 days or so.



The region has also seen COVID-19 patients in the hospital decrease for 9 straight days, according IDPH data.