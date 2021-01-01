Illinois’ gas tax increases again to start 2021

(WREX) — Illinois drivers will be paying a higher tax for gasoline in 2021.

The state increased the gas tax by 11.4 cents starting today, Jan. 1, 2021, bringing the state's gas tax up to 50.1 cents per gallon.



The increase in the gas tax is part of Governor JB Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" he signed in 2019. In July of 2019, the gas tax rose from 19 cents up to 38 cents per gallon.



July 2020 saw the first annual increase of the tax, which is tied to inflation. The increase last July saw the tax increase from 38 cents up to 38.7 cents.



The tax will once again increase in July of 2021.

The "Rebuild Illinois" plan includes helping pay for statewide construction program for roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other public works.

More information on the increase of the gas tax can be found below.