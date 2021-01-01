GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary election challenge over his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is splitting the Republican Party. Lawmakers will convene Wednesday in a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging Republicans to avoid a confrontation. But Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri vows to object to the state tallies, joining some House Republicans. On the other side, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska calls such challenges a “dangerous ploy.” Vice President Mike Pence is in the middle. Trump’s allies want Pence to change the rules when he presides over the Jan. 6 session. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232.