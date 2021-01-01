Gas prices likely to be higher in 2021 due increase of demand

(WREX) — Drivers can expect to be paying more at the pump in 2021.



According to GasBuddy, drivers will likely be paying more at the pump due to the likely recovery of the pandemic and an increase in demand.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is still be rolled out across the country, including in Illinois, we're already starting to see prices go up at the pump.

"Average gasoline prices continue to move higher in most areas as retail gas prices continue to follow the rising price of crude oil which remains near the highest level since COVID-19 began in March," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement on Dec. 28, 2020. "Seasonal factors have sat in the backseat compared to a modest recovery in demand and a healthy dose of optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will bring normal demand levels in the coming year. For now, it's not the best news for motorists as I expect gas prices may continue their ascent, but while it won't last forever, its likely a sign of what's to come in 2021- higher prices. The year ahead will be likely marked by recovery in the pandemic and rising demand," Dehaan continued.

Illinois drivers will continue to be taxed 38.7 cents per gallon of gas in 2021.

*A previous version of this story incorrectly reported on a gas tax increase in Illinois. This article has since been updated.*