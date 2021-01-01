France praises nationality bid by British leader’s dad

CALAIS, France (AP) — France’s government is casting a favorable light on a reported bid by the father of Britain’s prime minister to take up French nationality. A French minister said Friday that it shows how attached Britons are to the European Union that they’re no longer part of. Reports that Stanley Johnson, the 80-year-old father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is seeking to keep a foot in Europe by taking up French citizenship caused a stir as his son was heralding Britain’s split from the EU. Visiting Calais on Friday to inspect how the French port was adjusting post-Brexit, France’s minister for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, described the citizenship request as emblematic of broader British sentiment for Europe.