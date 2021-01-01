Expungement allows for employment opportunities, job placement experts say

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thousands of people in Illinois with low-level cannabis charges will start the new year with a clean record. Governor Pritzker issues more than 9,000 pardons, and Illinois State Police expunged nearly 500,000 cannabis-related arrests.

Expungement is a part of the law that legalized the drug in the state, but this process itself came four years earlier than expected. And employment experts say those expungements won't just have a positive effect on a person's record, but also on the job market and the local economy.

While marijuana may be legal now, past convictions still haunt some job seekers.

"Some employers are reluctant to hire individuals with certain types of criminal convictions on their backgrounds," Jim Pirages, a Rockford attorney, explains.

But on Thursday, the governor's office made the announcement that thousands of records had been expunged, which Pirages says will help potential employees, and employers.

"They no longer have to disclose a record that has been expunged of a cannabis-related conviction," Pirages says. "For employers, it broadens the pool of available candidates."

And more job applicants is what LoRayne Logan, the founder and President of Workplace Staff and Search, says is desperately needed.

"We certainly are in a terrible skill gap, we're in a terrible shortage of labor, and so anything that's going to make it possible for more people to come to work, I think that's terrific," Logan says.

But Logan still sees one potential problem, a gap in work history if a person with a conviction struggled to find a job.

"That'll be something that individuals are going to have to think through," Logan says.

But she adds that, even with the expungements, she's seen a lot of businesses that have become more accepting of the use of a now legal drug.

"I think people are just lightening up in their attitudes about it," Logan says.

Marijuana may once have been a potential barrier to employment, but now, convictions are being wiped away as if they never even happened.

While the law automatically expunges cannabis convictions regarding smaller quantities, larger-quantity-convictions will require you to petition the court for expungement.