ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wilder St. John was brought into the world at 12:23 a.m. New Year's Day to become the first baby born in Rockford this year.



Wilder's parents, Lauren and Andrew, are from Ashton and celebrated Wilder's birth on Friday at SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Wilder was born about about 20 minutes before a baby was welcomed at Merchyhealth.

Congratulations to Lauren and Andrew from all of us here at 13 WREX!