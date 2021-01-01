Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near 173 exit

MACHESNSEY PARK (WREX) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 has slowed down traffic on New Year's Day.



A spokesperson for Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on I-90 in the westbound lanes near mile marker 10.



ISP say the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.



The right lane of I-90 is closed for the investigation.



ISP say the injuries sustained were not life-threatening and that weather was a factor in the crash.