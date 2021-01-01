Appeals court vacates order delaying woman’s execution

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s order that had blocked the execution date for the only woman on federal death row. The ruling was handed down Friday by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. It concluded that a lower court judge erred when he concluded the Justice Department could not execute Lisa Montgomery on Jan. 12. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss ruled the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled Montgomery’s execution. He vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons scheduling her death for Jan. 12.