Yu kidding? Darvish learned via Twitter of trade to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish found out that things move fast when San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is wheeling and dealing. The right-hander didn’t think he’d be traded away by the Chicago Cubs but was caught up in Preller’s vortex. Within the span of about 24 hours, the Padres obtained left-hander Blake Snell in a big deal with Tampa Bay, reportedly agreed to terms with Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong and then obtained Darvish in another blockbuster deal. Darvish says he found out about the trade on social media.