Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow totals will rapidly decrease in

northern counties of the advisory area. Some of the far

northern counties could see only one inch in their northern

parts and up to 3 inches in the southern parts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&