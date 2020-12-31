Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow totals will rapidly decrease in
northern counties of the advisory area. Some of the far
northern counties could see only one inch in their northern
parts and up to 3 inches in the southern parts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&