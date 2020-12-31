Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO

MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, some of which may be heavy.

Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch and total

snow accumulations of up to three inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois away from Lake Michigan.

* WHEN…Freezing rain and sleet late Friday morning into Friday

afternoon, possibly transitioning to rain before changing back

to a mix with snow Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be

obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In

Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by

calling 1-800-261-7623.

