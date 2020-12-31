Virus, elections, budget top Wisconsin legislative agenda

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Passing a package of COVID-19 response measures and changing the way elections are run in Wisconsin are expected to get attention from state lawmakers early in the 2021 session, ahead of the typical priority in an odd-numbered year of passing the state budget. The Legislature returns in January with Republicans in the majority and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers at midterm. Evers and Republicans found little to agree on in his first two years and they’ve struggled to find common ground on the pandemic response, with the Legislature refusing to meet since it last passed a COVID-19 response in April. But the political dynamics have shifted since then.