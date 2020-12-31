The new year starts with snow and ice

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Snow showers and freezing rain get 2021 off to a memorable start in the Stateline. Prepare for slippery roads at times Friday.

Wintry mix:

Since we are on the cold end of the storm, the Stateline sees mostly snow with Friday's storm. Areas south of I-88, however, are close enough to the warmer air coming in with the storm that freezing rain becomes more of an issue.

Higher ice totals occur in the areas in purple (under the Winter Weather Advisory Friday).

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 am for Lee and DeKalb counties. These spots may see up to 1/4" of ice accumulation. Watch out for ice roads, difficult travel conditions, and sporadic power outages due to the freezing rain.

Freezing rain starts up by late Friday morning, with snow showers to follow.

The freezing rain comes in by 10 am Friday for those spots south of I-88. As the showers move north, the air gets cooler and turns to snow. Light snow showers should start up by noon for the rest of the Stateline.

Friday afternoon keeps the light snow and freezing rain going, then we see colder air sweep over all of the Stateline. As a result, all spots see light snow after 6 pm. The snow keeps going until midnight, then dries up.

Even after the freezing rain and ice end, watch out for snowy and slippery roads through Friday night. Tonight on 13 News at 5 and 6, we track how much of a break we get from the snow and ice after Friday.

Snow for some, heavy ice for others:

1-3" is possible for snow, with certain spots south of I-88 getting more ice instead.

For accumulations, most of the Stateline sees 1 to 3 inches of snow. The higher totals will be farther north and near the Wisconsin state line. The spots seeing freezing rain are on the lower end of the scale.

The worst of the freezing rain hits near Peoria, with up to 1/3" possible!

That said, while the I-88 corridor may see 1" or less for snow, one tenth to one quarter of an inch of ice is expected in these spots. The roads could be just as slippery if not more where the higher ice totals are.

The worst of the freezing rain is just to our south. Ford and Livingston counties (near Peoria) are under a rare Ice Storm Warning for Friday. This spot in Illinois may get up to 1/3" of ice. With that much ice, travel becomes very difficult. Trees limbs and power lines likely break under the weight of the ice.