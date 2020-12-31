South Africans swap firecrackers for candles amid pandemic

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Many South Africans will swap firecrackers for candles to mark New Year’s Eve amid COVID-19 restrictions including a nighttime curfew. Instead of ushering in 2021 at packed events with dance music and fireworks, many South Africans are responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to light a candle to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and the health workers who are on the frontline of battling the disease. South Africa’s current resurgence of the coronavirus is fuelled by a new, more infectious variant. The country announced a record high of 17,710 new cases and 465 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to more than 1,039,000, including 28,033 deaths.