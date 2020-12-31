Short-handed Bulls send Wizards to 5th straight defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Playing without four players who are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 133-130. The Wizards have lost five straight games to start the season. Otto Porter had 28 points and Zach LaVine had 22 for the Bulls, who are 2-3. For the second straight game, seven Chicago players scored in double figures. Russell Westbrook had his fourth consecutive triple-double for Washington. Westbrook is not expected to play in Friday’s game in Minnesota.