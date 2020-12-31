Serial squirrel: Neighbors keep eye out for fierce rodent

NEW YORK (AP) — Residents of a Queens neighborhood are dealing with a squirrely threat. WCBS-TV reports neighbors in New York City’s Rego Park neighborhood say an aggressive squirrel has jumped on them and bitten them in the past several weeks. Micheline Frederick has a bruise on her wrist where she says the squirrel landed on her and then bit her fingers and hand. Other neighbors say they’ve also been jumped on and bitten by a squirrel. The reason for the aggressive behavior is not clear. The CDC says small rodents like squirrels rarely test positive for rabies and are not known to have transmitted it to humans.