Rockford Police respond to ‘serious’ pedestrian crash on 11th St.

11th St Crash Web Pic
Heavy police presence near the intersection of 11th Street and Reed Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the department's Twitter account.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. that the crash is serious at the 2800 block of 11th Street, though police didn't specify injuries.

11th Street between Wills Avenue and Reed Avenue is shut down to north and southbound traffic while authorities investigate the crash.

13 WREX is on the scene of this crash. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

