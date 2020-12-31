Rockford Police respond to ‘serious’ pedestrian crash on 11th St.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the department's Twitter account.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. that the crash is serious at the 2800 block of 11th Street, though police didn't specify injuries.

11th Street between Wills Avenue and Reed Avenue is shut down to north and southbound traffic while authorities investigate the crash.

13 WREX is on the scene of this crash. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.