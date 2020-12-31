Skip to Content

New Year’s Eve ‘Safe Ride Home’ program canceled

9:53 am Top Stories
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — If you're going out on New Year's Eve, you'll have to find your own way home.

Because of the current COVID-19 mitigations, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will not be offering its Safe Ride Home Program on Thursday night.

During the program, people call the Winnebago County non-emergency number and deputies pick people up from anywhere in the county and drop them off at home.

Last New Year's Eve, officers gave 62 rides as part of the program and 26 rides in 2018 on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office also canceled the program on Blackout Wednesday this year, the night before Thanksgiving when people traditionally go out.

LaMonica Beverages normally sponsors the program and came at no cost to taxpayers.

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

