New Year’s Eve ‘Safe Ride Home’ program canceled

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — If you're going out on New Year's Eve, you'll have to find your own way home.

Because of the current COVID-19 mitigations, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will not be offering its Safe Ride Home Program on Thursday night.

During the program, people call the Winnebago County non-emergency number and deputies pick people up from anywhere in the county and drop them off at home.

Last New Year's Eve, officers gave 62 rides as part of the program and 26 rides in 2018 on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office also canceled the program on Blackout Wednesday this year, the night before Thanksgiving when people traditionally go out.

LaMonica Beverages normally sponsors the program and came at no cost to taxpayers.