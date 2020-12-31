New Year to usher in accumulating snow, troublesome ice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first winter storm of the season visited the Stateline earlier this week, but another system follows closely behind. It is going to bring a messy start to the New Year.

New Year's Eve:

As we collectively slam the door shut on the year that has been 2020, dry and cloudy conditions stick around.

New Year's Eve features chilly, but dry conditions. Make sure to bundle up if spending any time outdoors.

Temperatures remain below freezing through the afternoon, so continue to take it easy on rural roads and neighborhoods. These areas are where patchy ice could catch you off guard if you're driving too fast.

Winds should remain fairly calm, thankfully not adding much chill to the air.

New Year's Day:

The day starts dry, but precipitation moves in pretty quickly from the south through late Friday morning.

Where ice could build up more, winter weather advisories go into effect late Friday morning. Lee and DeKalb Counties are where ice could get to 0.25" thick.

Model guidance is in good agreement where timing of precipitation is concerned. Dry conditions remain in place through sunrise Friday, but a narrow band of snow moves north by 10 a.m. Even for areas south of I-88, precipitation is likely to start as snow before transitioning to an icy mix. A winter weather advisory goes into effect late Friday morning for areas along and south of I-88. While accumulating snow is likely, the main reason for the advisory is the potential for ice.

Snow chances will be highest through Friday afternoon, especially north of I-88.

North of I-88, confidence is greater that precipitation remains snow, some of which could be heavy at times. Snowfall totals of 1" to 3" are likely, with minimal icing in the Rockford area. Ice isn't as likely north of I-88, but slick roads are still going to lead to tough travel in spots.

A solid band of 1" to 3" of snow is likely between late Friday morning and Saturday. Ice accretions of up to 0.25" are most likely along and south of I-88.

In all, if you haven't shoveled from Tuesday and Wednesday's snow, make sure to do so before Friday. It will make for clearing accumulating snow in the New Year much easier to do.

Beyond New Year's Day:

As 2021 gets underway, a gradual warm-up is expected. Temperatures by the middle and end of the first week in January climb into the upper 30s to near 40.