New Illinois aims to protect sexual assault and stalking survivors

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois lawmakers are trying to protect sexual assault survivors with a new law.

State Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs) sponsored House Bill 2818, which passed with bipartisan support.

Before the program only protected domestic violence victims, now that's been extended to all sexual abuse and stalking survivors.

The bill allows survivors to keep their home addresses private from their attackers and stalkers.

They can now list the attorney general's office as their contact address instead of revealing their own address, to avoid any risk that their abuser might find them.

Adams County's Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said it's about making them feel secure.

"This is put in place to make them feel safer, to make them feel more secure it's worthwhile. This bill allows the victims of these types of offenses to keep their addresses confidential and to give them that security," Jones said. "That feeling of knowing the perpetrator of that offense is not going to be able to get that address."

He said this is an important step.

"I just think anything that we can do for victims of these types of offenses, it's important for us to do. Even if it's a small thing like this, keeping their address confidential. I think it's an important step to take," Jones said.

House Bill 2818 goes into effect January 1, 2021.