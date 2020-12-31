Mild temperatures for first week of January could mean rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The New Year is going to be ushered in with wintry weather, but it isn't likely to last. Temperatures remain mild through the first week of January.

Brief chill:

As we get set to head into 2021, chilly temperatures and cloud cover mark an end to 2020. Snow and freezing rain could ring in the New Year Friday, but looking long range, there appears no clear signal for significant cold.

The first few days of January average near freezing. A slight nudge above freezing is ahead during the first week of January.

Temperature outlook:

The Climate Prediction Center highlights the mild pattern in their 8 to 14 day outlook. Average highs during the first ten days of January are in the upper 20s in Rockford. With warmer-than-average temperatures favored during that period, there's a decent chance of above freezing highs being likely.

If cold weather is more your speed, the upcoming three months could disappoint. From January through March, the seasonal outlook from the Climate Prediction Center depicts a greater than 33% chance of warmer-than-average temperatures.

This doesn't necessarily mean all cold weather is cancelled. It is the Upper Midwest after all, and we know what that means. Cold weather is a guarantee, but it's likely to be peppered in-between milder periods.

Precipitation outlook:

Through mid-January, above average precipitation is favored for much of the Lower 48. With warmer-than-average temperatures through the first half of January, this could limit the amount of snow the region sees. Over the next ten days, rain chances return during the first week of 2021 with highs in the upper 30s.

As the La Niña pattern remains in full force during the winter months, precipitation over the Upper Midwest could be plentiful. Through March, the target of much above average precipitation is over the Ohio River Valley. Closer to the Stateline, a 30-40% chance of above average precipitation exists.