Illinois Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady resigns

SPRINGFEILD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announced Thursday morning he is resigning from office at 11:59 p.m.

Brady initially stated he would continue to serve in the chamber after announcing he would no longer be the caucus leader.

The Bloomington native started in the House in 1993, moved to the Senate in 2002.

Brady said "Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office. I want to thank the people of Central Illinois for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the state’s Capitol, and I look forward to future avenues that will allow me the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois."

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon issued the following statement:

“I will miss working with Leader Brady. He has proven time and again to be a results-driven lawmaker and leader. While we have our political differences, he always came to the negotiating table looking for common ground and success, not conflict.

The people he represented and the caucus he led were well-served by Leader Brady’s approach.

I wish Bill the best.”