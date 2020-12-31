Illinois loses nearly 16,500 people in 2020 due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released their final COVID-19 numbers for 2020.



On Thursday, state health officials announced 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus along with 133 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 963,389 cases, including 16,490 deaths since the pandemic started back in March.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,426 specimens for a total 13,277,443. As of last night, 4,093 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 9.0%.

