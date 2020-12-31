Illinois loses nearly 16,500 people in 2020 due to COVID-19

Illinois loses nearly 16,500 people in 2020 due to COVID-19New
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released their final COVID-19 numbers for 2020.
On Thursday, state health officials announced 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus along with 133 more deaths.
RELATED: A COVID-19 memorial, these are the lives we lost to the virus
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 963,389 cases, including 16,490 deaths since the pandemic started back in March.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,426 specimens for a total 13,277,443. As of last night, 4,093 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
RELATED: COVID-19 positivity rises for third straight day in Region 1
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 9.0%.
Coronavirus Resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Need to get tested? Here's a list of mobile testing sites provided by the state.
- You can get the latest coverage from 13 WREX here.